Tracking your movement using Bike Computer GPS and display parameters such as: speed, distance, time, altitude, elevation, and many more.
Bike Computer operates 12% more efficiently than any other mobile fit tracker on the market. Battery consumption is one of our most important considerations.
Sync your cycling activities with Strava, the most popular cycling community.
KEEP ME SAFE™ continuously monitors various sensors on your mobile phone. Analyzes the signals from the gyroscope, GPS and the compass and accurately detects when an accident has occurred. In case of an accident notifies your emergency contacts the location and speed of your accident.
KEEP ME SAFE™ filters out false alarms and only notifies real accidents. It is able to distinguish between bumpy roads and real accidents.
This shows how fast you are moving. Current speed is often the measurement casual cyclists are most interested in.
A basic measurement of how far you have ridden in total.
It shows exactly how hard your cardiovascular system is working during a ride, and also enables more accurate calorie calculations.
This is the most basic measurement of speed, and doesn’t take into consideration factors such as having to stop at junctions.
Tracking the elevation gained during a ride can be a useful metric, but is often only necessary for competitive cyclists.
Record the time while cycling.